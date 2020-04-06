500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM!
With roomy seating and comfortable ride, this Infiniti QX60 is a good choice for a family-oriented, seven-passenger luxury crossover. This 2018 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 58,800 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our QX60's trim level is AWD. This QX60 may be a base model trim, but it is positively loaded with great features like a power moonroof, drive mode selector for different terrains and driving dynamics, auto on/off headlamps, LED taillights and fog lights, aluminum wheels, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals, power liftgate, auto dimming rear view mirror, rear view camera, leather seats, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel, tri zone automatic climate control, an 8 inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and USBs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Fog Lamps.
