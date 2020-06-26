2018 Jeep Compass

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Cornering Lights

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Wireless phone connectivity

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Black Roof

500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Smart Device Integration

Off-Road Suspension

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

51 L Fuel Tank

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Streaming Audio

Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS

926# Maximum Payload

Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat

4 Skid Plates

4.334 Final Drive Ratio

Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

GVWR: 2,131 kgs (4,700 lbs)

Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents

Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Alum w/Polished Pockets

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

