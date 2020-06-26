+ taxes & licensing
613-592-9221
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM
This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 50,862 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road-ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB3JT264405.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2