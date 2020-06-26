Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,862KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5260025
  • Stock #: 20-6559A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB3JT264405
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM

This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 50,862 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This off-road-ready Compass Trailhawk is up for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, an off-road suspension, a distinct appearance package, Uconnect 4 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB3JT264405.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Cornering Lights
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Black Roof
  • 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Off-Road Suspension
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • 51 L Fuel Tank
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Streaming Audio
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
  • 926# Maximum Payload
  • Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
  • 4 Skid Plates
  • 4.334 Final Drive Ratio
  • Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • GVWR: 2,131 kgs (4,700 lbs)
  • Coloured Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black Alum w/Polished Pockets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

