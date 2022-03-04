$29,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$29,999
- Listing ID: 8556623
- Stock #: N00177A
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB2JT397367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,334 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Compass delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF -inc: Black Roof, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver.*This Jeep Compass Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Black Roof, Piano Black Interior Accents, Black Grille w/Black Rings, Gloss Black Compass Exterior Badge, Gloss Black Jeep Badge, Single Exhaust w/Bright Dual Tip, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Gloss Black Rear Lower Fascia Insert, Altitude Edition, Gloss Black Fog Lamp Bezels, Continental Brand Tires , POWER LIFTGATE, POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Remote Start System, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, All-Weather Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, BLACK/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
