2018 Jeep Wrangler

Only 20,896 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler JK delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm. This Jeep Wrangler JK Features the Following Options MOPAR SLUSH MATS, HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION W/GAS SHOCKS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, BRIGHT WHITE, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 16 x 7 Slot-Spoke Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a reliable Wrangler JK today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
