$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sport

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 5074704
  2. 5074704
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,896KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5074704
  • Stock #: P2927
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG5JL857673
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Only 20,896 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler JK delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm. This Jeep Wrangler JK Features the Following Options MOPAR SLUSH MATS, HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION W/GAS SHOCKS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, BRIGHT WHITE, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 16 x 7 Slot-Spoke Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers.

Additional Features
  Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Four Wheel Drive,V6 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Gasoline Fuel,Daytime Running Lights,Remote Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

