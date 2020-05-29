2018 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Wrangler JK boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness. This Jeep Wrangler JK Comes Equipped with These Options RADIO: 430, LOW BEAM DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD). Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today For a must-own Jeep Wrangler JK come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
