2018 Jeep Wrangler

57,700 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8170981
  • Stock #: 21-8530A
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG1JW257893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 57,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Streaming Audio, UConnect 3, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

This 2018 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 57,700 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top and square design. A focus on function enhances this awesome off-roader thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls, and an audio aux input jack.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4GJXAG1JW257893.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

