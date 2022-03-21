$43,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8793329
- Stock #: N00534A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG5JL865285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 10,401 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness.* This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, A/C Refrigerant, Front Bumper Accents, Rear Bumper Accents , REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT, JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP HEADLINER, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Front Heated Seats, BLACK.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable Wrangler JK Unlimited today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.