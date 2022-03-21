Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

10,402 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 8793329
  2. 8793329
  3. 8793329
  4. 8793329
  5. 8793329
  6. 8793329
  7. 8793329
  8. 8793329
  9. 8793329
  10. 8793329
  11. 8793329
  12. 8793329
  13. 8793329
  14. 8793329
  15. 8793329
  16. 8793329
  17. 8793329
  18. 8793329
  19. 8793329
  20. 8793329
  21. 8793329
  22. 8793329
  23. 8793329
Contact Seller

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

10,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8793329
  • Stock #: N00534A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG5JL865285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 10,401 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 4-Pin Wiring Harness.* This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, A/C Refrigerant, Front Bumper Accents, Rear Bumper Accents , REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT, JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP HEADLINER, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Front Heated Seats, BLACK.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable Wrangler JK Unlimited today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 52,117 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 63,074 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota C-HR LE
 5,179 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory