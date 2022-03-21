$44,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8839529
- Stock #: N00562A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN0JW195982
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,867 KM
Only 44,867 Miles! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 255/70R18 OWL ON/OFF-ROAD (STD), REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, Supplemental Heater, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain (TDB), Front Heated Seats, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BILLET METALLIC, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
