Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio</b><br> <br> As said by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Kia Optima returns with a new sportier trim and wide-ranging flexibility for a compelling price. This 2018 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.This sedan has 106,152 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Optimas trim level is LX Auto. One of the more refined executive mid-size sedans, the 2018 Kia Optima LX is created solely for an enjoyable and relaxing driving experience. The smooth and quiet Optima offers options such as chrome exterior accents, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, voice activation and internal memory, remote keyless entry, remote power cargo access, a leather steering wheel, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, power door locks, perimeter alarm and plenty of safety features.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$55.85</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Kia Optima

106,152 KM

Details Description

$15,079

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Optima

LX Auto - $55.85 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Optima

LX Auto - $55.85 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$15,079

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,152KM
VIN 5XXGT4L32JG182920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0134B
  • Mileage 106,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio

As said by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Kia Optima returns with a new sportier trim and wide-ranging flexibility for a compelling price. This 2018 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.This sedan has 106,152 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Optima's trim level is LX Auto. One of the more refined executive mid-size sedans, the 2018 Kia Optima LX is created solely for an enjoyable and relaxing driving experience. The smooth and quiet Optima offers options such as chrome exterior accents, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, voice activation and internal memory, remote keyless entry, remote power cargo access, a leather steering wheel, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, power door locks, perimeter alarm and plenty of safety features.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $55.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, MAG RIDE 32,700 KM $102,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 51,573 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Nissan Frontier SV 98,621 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,079

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima