$15,079+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Optima
LX Auto - $55.85 /Wk
2018 Kia Optima
LX Auto - $55.85 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$15,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,152KM
VIN 5XXGT4L32JG182920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0134B
- Mileage 106,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio
As said by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Kia Optima returns with a new sportier trim and wide-ranging flexibility for a compelling price. This 2018 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.This sedan has 106,152 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Optima's trim level is LX Auto. One of the more refined executive mid-size sedans, the 2018 Kia Optima LX is created solely for an enjoyable and relaxing driving experience. The smooth and quiet Optima offers options such as chrome exterior accents, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, voice activation and internal memory, remote keyless entry, remote power cargo access, a leather steering wheel, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, power door locks, perimeter alarm and plenty of safety features.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $55.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$15,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Kia Optima