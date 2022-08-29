$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Land Rover Discovery
2018 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUXURY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176974
- Stock #: 10916A
- VIN: SALCT2SX5JH733280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Pimento/Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus/Pimento
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10916A
- Mileage 32,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Seating for seven in a luxury-lined cabin means the whole family can tag along in comfort on adventures big or small in this Land Rover Discovery Sport. This 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, relevant, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This low mileage SUV has just 32,725 kms. It's narvik black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 286HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Discovery Sport's trim level is HSE Luxury AWD. This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury is the ultimate mid-size luxury SUV. It comes with navigation, Meridian 11-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, memory drivers seat, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2