A premium compact to end all premium compacts. Unmatched comfort, luxury and versatility. This 2018 Mercedes Benz B-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The B-Class offers the industry-leading safety, innovation and engineering of a Mercedes-Benz in a versatile and efficient package. It's stylish 5-door body is sporty and dynamic, and so is its performance. It's richly refined cabin is spacious, stylish and tailored for your active life. From its advanced, user-friendly technology to its abundant cargo space, it delivers everyday practicality with exclusive panache.This low mileage hatchback has just 28,900 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
First Aid Kit
Compass
Window grid antenna
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
115 amp alternator
8 speakers
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination