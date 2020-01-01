Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

28,900 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4DR HB B250 SPT T

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

4DR HB B250 SPT T

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306687
  • Stock #: L0875
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB6JJ457387

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0875
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

A premium compact to end all premium compacts. Unmatched comfort, luxury and versatility. This 2018 Mercedes Benz B-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The B-Class offers the industry-leading safety, innovation and engineering of a Mercedes-Benz in a versatile and efficient package. It's stylish 5-door body is sporty and dynamic, and so is its performance. It's richly refined cabin is spacious, stylish and tailored for your active life. From its advanced, user-friendly technology to its abundant cargo space, it delivers everyday practicality with exclusive panache.This low mileage hatchback has just 28,900 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

First Aid Kit
Compass
Window grid antenna
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
115 amp alternator
8 speakers
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
50 L Fuel Tank
Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Audio Theft Deterrent
4.60 Axle Ratio
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Transmission: Double Clutch Automatic 7G-DCT -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Active Brake Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control
Wheels: 17" 5-Twin-Spoke
Tires: 17" Run-Flat All-Season
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 8,000 KM
$51,636 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 109,975 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 48,903 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory