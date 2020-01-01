2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety First Aid Kit Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera ashtray Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 115 amp alternator 8 speakers Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Wheels w/Silver Accents Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 50 L Fuel Tank Comfort Ride Suspension Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Audio Theft Deterrent 4.60 Axle Ratio 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Transmission: Double Clutch Automatic 7G-DCT -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Active Brake Assist Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control Wheels: 17" 5-Twin-Spoke Tires: 17" Run-Flat All-Season Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

