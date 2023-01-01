$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
74,898KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9444693
- Stock #: 11123A
- VIN: JA4J24A56JZ616471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rally Red
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11123A
- Mileage 74,898 KM
Vehicle Description
This Outlander PHEV is easy to charge, effortless to drive and a pleasure to live with! This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Designed with our planet in mind, this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV blends sophistication and convenience with innovative and purposeful technologies. Experience cutting-edge Super All-Wheel Control with unique driving modes for reliable handling and ultimate stability. Featuring a beautifully sculpted exterior, a refine driving experience, and tech rich cabin make for a revolutionary new experience in the SUV segment. If you are ready to take the leap into the next generation of technology, then this Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is waiting for you.This SUV has 74,898 kms. It's rally red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outlander PHEV's trim level is SE. This entry level high value SUV by Mitsubishi, the Outlander PHEV holds an outstanding value. It comes standard with options such as twin front and rear electric plug in motors and a turbocharged engine, full time all wheel drive, aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lamps, a 6 speaker audio system with a 7 inch display. smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth hands free, SiriusXM satellite radio, power adjustable heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry, push button start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, Artico leather upholstery, blind spot sensors, rear collision alert, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
