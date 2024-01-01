Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Compare at $15879 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $14980! <br> <br> Style, efficiency, versatility, and value come together in this exciting Mitsubishi RVR. This 2018 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 112,619 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our RVRs trim level is SE. With more eye-catching details than the base trim, this RVR SE has a lot to offer. It comes standard with desirable options like a 7-inch smartphone link display audio system with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Bluetooth phone interface and streaming audio, a rearview camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, heated front seats, chrome interior accents, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$233.41</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Mitsubishi RVR