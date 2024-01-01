$14,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
112,619KM
Used
VIN JA4AJ3AU4JU603705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $15879 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $14980!
Style, efficiency, versatility, and value come together in this exciting Mitsubishi RVR. This 2018 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 112,619 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RVR's trim level is SE. With more eye-catching details than the base trim, this RVR SE has a lot to offer. It comes standard with desirable options like a 7-inch smartphone link display audio system with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a Bluetooth phone interface and streaming audio, a rearview camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, heated front seats, chrome interior accents, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
Payments from $233.41 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
2018 Mitsubishi RVR