2018 Nissan 370Z

- Seating
-
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Trim
-
- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Rear fog lamps
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation
- Rear View Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Premium Sound Package
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 150 amp alternator
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Automatic Equalizer
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Curtain 1st Row Airbags
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Regular Amplifier
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Real-Time Traffic Display
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Metal-Look Door Handles
- Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 71.9 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
- 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Viscous Limited Slip Differential
- Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
- SiriusXM
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
- Passenger Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- A/C & Heated Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way driver seat and 4-way passenger seats
- Radio: Navigation System w/AM/FM/XM/6CD -inc: 7" VGA touch-sscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio, MP3/WMA playback, Bose audio system w/8 speakers total including 2 subwoofers, USB connectivity, auxiliary input jack, RCA ...
