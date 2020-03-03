2018 Nissan 370Z

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Navigation

Rear View Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Premium Sound Package

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

150 amp alternator

Rear-wheel drive

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Automatic Air Conditioning

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Automatic Equalizer

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Regular Amplifier

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Real-Time Traffic Display

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Metal-Look Door Handles

Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

71.9 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)

62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Viscous Limited Slip Differential

Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints

SiriusXM

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and DVD-Audio

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

A/C & Heated Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way driver seat and 4-way passenger seats

Radio: Navigation System w/AM/FM/XM/6CD -inc: 7" VGA touch-sscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio, MP3/WMA playback, Bose audio system w/8 speakers total including 2 subwoofers, USB connectivity, auxiliary input jack, RCA ...

