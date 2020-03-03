Menu
2018 Nissan 370Z

Touring Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats - $272 B/W

2018 Nissan 370Z

Touring Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats - $272 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4811358
  • Stock #: 18-1567U
  • VIN: JN1AZ4FH7JM520157
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $41339 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $38999!

If you're looking for something with nimble handling and an affordable price, this Nissan 370Z is worth a look. This 2018 Nissan 370Z is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 332HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 370Z's trim level is Touring Sport. This 370Z Touring Sport adds some luxurious features to this sports car. It comes with heated leather seats, aluminum pedals, an AM/FM CD player with navigation, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone system, SiriusXM, and Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $271.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Rear fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Curtain 1st Row Airbags
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Real-Time Traffic Display
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
  • RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Metal-Look Door Handles
  • Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 71.9 L Fuel Tank
  • Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
  • 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Viscous Limited Slip Differential
  • Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
  • SiriusXM
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
  • Passenger Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • A/C & Heated Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 4-way driver seat and 4-way passenger seats
  • Radio: Navigation System w/AM/FM/XM/6CD -inc: 7" VGA touch-sscreen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio, MP3/WMA playback, Bose audio system w/8 speakers total including 2 subwoofers, USB connectivity, auxiliary input jack, RCA ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

