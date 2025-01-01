Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> For a small crossover thats both fun and functional, look no further than this quirky Nissan Kicks. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,012 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Kickss trim level is SV. Upgrade to this Kicks SV and enjoy some extra features for not much more money. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM, heated front seats, automatic climate control, intelligent emergency braking, a rear view camera, and more.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Nissan Kicks

89,012 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12705993

2018 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,012KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU8JL512598

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning

For a small crossover thats both fun and functional, look no further than this quirky Nissan Kicks. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,012 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Upgrade to this Kicks SV and enjoy some extra features for not much more money. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM, heated front seats, automatic climate control, intelligent emergency braking, a rear view camera, and more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 63,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start 95,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD - Low Mileage 55,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2018 Nissan Kicks