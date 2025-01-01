$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV
2018 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,012KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU8JL512598
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning
For a small crossover thats both fun and functional, look no further than this quirky Nissan Kicks. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,012 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Upgrade to this Kicks SV and enjoy some extra features for not much more money. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM, heated front seats, automatic climate control, intelligent emergency braking, a rear view camera, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
For a small crossover thats both fun and functional, look no further than this quirky Nissan Kicks. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 89,012 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Upgrade to this Kicks SV and enjoy some extra features for not much more money. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM, heated front seats, automatic climate control, intelligent emergency braking, a rear view camera, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport S - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 63,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger GT - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start 95,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD - Low Mileage 55,307 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Nissan Kicks