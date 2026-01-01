$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Kicks
SR
2018 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,244KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU1JL525175
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Bluetooth, SiriusXM
Replacing the Juke at the small end of Nissans SUV lineup, this Kicks is a cheeky entry into the subcompact-crossover class. This 2018 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 112,244 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Kicks SR is a small, but mighty crossover thats full of surprised. It comes loaded with nice features like a sporty appearance package, leatherette seats that are heated in front, a sport steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen stereo with Bose premium audio, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and SiriusXM, automatic climate control, intelligent emergency braking, a 360-degree around view monitor, blind spot monitoring, and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Interior
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Nissan Kicks