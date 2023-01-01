Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

36,996 KM

Details Description Features

$31,980

+ tax & licensing
AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation

AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

36,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028679
  • Stock #: 23-0280A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN134326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth!

Compare at $33899 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31980!

Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 36,996 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is AWD SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


Payments from $498.29 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Navigation
Premium Sound Package

