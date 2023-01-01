$31,980+ tax & licensing
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation
36,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028679
- Stock #: 23-0280A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN134326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,996 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33899 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31980!
Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 36,996 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is AWD SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Payments from $498.29 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
