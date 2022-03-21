Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Murano

43,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

- Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Murano

- Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  1. 8756594
  2. 8756594
  3. 8756594
  4. 8756594
  5. 8756594
  6. 8756594
  7. 8756594
  8. 8756594
  9. 8756594
  10. 8756594
  11. 8756594
  12. 8756594
  13. 8756594
  14. 8756594
  15. 8756594
  16. 8756594
  17. 8756594
  18. 8756594
  19. 8756594
  20. 8756594
  21. 8756594
  22. 8756594
  23. 8756594
  24. 8756594
  25. 8756594
  26. 8756594
  27. 8756594
  28. 8756594
  29. 8756594
  30. 8756594
  31. 8756594
  32. 8756594
  33. 8756594
  34. 8756594
  35. 8756594
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8756594
  • Stock #: P1386
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3JN173050

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1386
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 43,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 19,044 KM
$51,989 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 58,375 KM
$40,578 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte EX Li...
 37,560 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory