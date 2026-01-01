$17,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof - $63.25 /Wk
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof - $63.25 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$17,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,503KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3JC669410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures.
This SUV has 95,503 km. It's Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panroamic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player, HDMI input, and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, Bluetooth, an around view monitor, remote start, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, DVD Player, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $63.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This Nissan Pathfinder is a smart choice for a three-row crossover that's big on style and versatility. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures.
This SUV has 95,503 km. It's Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panroamic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player, HDMI input, and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, Bluetooth, an around view monitor, remote start, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, DVD Player, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $63.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
dvd player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage 38,114 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 156,877 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar 208,327 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$17,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Nissan Pathfinder