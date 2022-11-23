2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$28,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 1 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9422203

9422203 Stock #: 10996A

10996A VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC633916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10996A

Mileage 98,145 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.