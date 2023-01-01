$21,980+ tax & licensing
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
115,110KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10236893
- Stock #: 23-0344A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW265582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23299 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $21980!
Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 115,110 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
Payments from $342.48 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
