2018 Nissan Qashqai

115,110 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL - Sunroof - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

115,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10236893
  • Stock #: 23-0344A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR1JW265582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0344A
  • Mileage 115,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

Compare at $23299 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $21980!

Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 115,110 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.


Payments from $342.48 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

