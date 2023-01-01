Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

83,511 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512711
  • Stock #: 23-0497A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6JW280191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,511 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 83,511 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

