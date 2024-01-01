$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Remote Start
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,555KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ1CR5JW255766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,555 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 63,555 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a perfect blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 63,555 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a perfect blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Nissan Qashqai