Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 96,500 kms. Its gun metalic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqais trim level is AWD SL CVT. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Nissan Qashqai

96,500 KM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

96,500KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR6JW255310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GUN METALIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!

This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 96,500 kms. It's gun metalic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL CVT. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

