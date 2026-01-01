$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Remote Start
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
162,275KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR6JW256215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Meta
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 162,275 km. It's Nitro Lime Meta in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a perfect blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a small crossover that's big on style. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 162,275 km. It's Nitro Lime Meta in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a perfect blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT - Sunroof - Park Assist 0 $20,076 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500 135 - Power Windows 86,696 KM $36,938 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 80,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Nissan Qashqai