2018 Nissan Qashqai

90,198 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

90,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8967109
  • Stock #: P1421
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR8JW281598

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,198 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 90,198 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Email Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory