$28,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
36,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8412504
- Stock #: P1349
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC851216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30719 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $28980!
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 36,455 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV.
Payments from $437.24 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2