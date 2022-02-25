Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

36,455 KM

Details Description

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

36,455KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8412504
  • Stock #: P1349
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1JC851216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $30719 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $28980!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 36,455 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV.


Payments from $437.24 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Nissan Kicks SR...
 8,123 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 22,990 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln MKX 4DR...
 101,845 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory