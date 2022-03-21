$26,795+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
108,526KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794490
- Stock #: P1393
- VIN: JN8AT2MV1JW348633
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 108,526 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $404.28 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2