2018 Nissan Rogue

108,526 KM

$26,795

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

108,526KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8794490
  • Stock #: P1393
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV1JW348633

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $28403 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $26795!

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 108,526 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $404.28 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
