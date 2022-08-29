Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

54,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9027658
  • Stock #: 22-0248A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC701586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 54,100 kms. It's ruby red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 55,269 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50...
 75,156 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 68,124 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory