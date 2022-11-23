$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL - Low Mileage
Location
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
31,171KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9355696
- Stock #: 23-0120B
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC837359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is for sale today in Kanata.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 31,171 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
