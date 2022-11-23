2018 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 1 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9355696

9355696 Stock #: 23-0120B

23-0120B VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC837359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,171 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.