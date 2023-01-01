$47,215+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
70,065KM
Used
- Stock #: P3137
- VIN: WP1AA2A53JLB19215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour Std Interior Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,065 KM
Vehicle Description
A small, quality built crossover with the power and handling like that of a performance coupe. This is what the Porsche Macan is all about. This 2018 Porsche Macan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The smaller of the two SUV's and still fresh to the car scene, this Porsche Macan is simply outstanding in all views. Excellent acceleration, outstanding on road handling, and a lavish interior with decadent options and luxurious surfaces. It is easily the top pick among performance SUV's and this is all due to that historic badge, and the quality fit and finish to the interior and drive-train.This SUV has 70,065 kms. It's jet black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
