2018 Porsche Macan

$47,215 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9568765

9568765 Stock #: P3137

P3137 VIN: WP1AA2A53JLB19215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC

Interior Colour Std Interior Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3137

Mileage 70,065 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.