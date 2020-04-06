Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

A/T

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Gasoline Fuel

8-Speed A/T

Smart Device Integration

