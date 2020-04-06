2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS. This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Fog Lamps, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Wheels: 20 x 8 Aluminum, Locking Lug Nuts, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Luxury Group, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, REAR POWER SLIDING WINDOW, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
