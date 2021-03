Vehicle Features

Additional Features ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Spay-In Bedliner, Uconnect 3 w/ 5- inch Display, Hands-Free Communication, Class IV Hitch Receiver, 17 inch Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.