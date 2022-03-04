$34,999 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 4 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619644

8619644 Stock #: N00373A

N00373A VIN: 1C6RR7KT7JS271096

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,424 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.