2018 RAM 1500

98,397 KM

Details

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635458
  • Stock #: N00515A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3JS241249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,397 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black Ram 1500 Badge, Black 4x4 Badge (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Humidity Sensor.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26Q NIGHT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Black RAM Tailgate Badge, Black Hex-Link Grille w/Black Surround, Night Edition , PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 20 x 9 Black Aluminum -inc: Black Exterior Badging, Black Ram 1500 Badge, Black 4x4 Badge, Wheel Centre Hub.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
