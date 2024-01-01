$20,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring w/ Eyesight
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring w/ Eyesight
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,895KM
VIN JF2SJEMC9JH422389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12076B
- Mileage 106,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!
Compare at $21629 - Our Price is just $20999!
Every useful feature of the 2018 Subaru Forester is thoughtfully placed to be right where you need it, when you need it. With high-quality materials and durable design, it's designed to make tasks simpler and driving more comfortable. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment. This SUV has 106,895 kms. It's dark gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i Touring w/ Eyesight. The Touring trim adds some desirable features to this versatile Subaru. It comes with Bluetooth, 6-speaker audio, heated front seats, a rearview camera, a power tailgate, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, EyeSight driver assist technology which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Grille with chrome bar
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Leg Room: 965 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Overall height: 1,735 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Overall Length: 4,610 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,940 L
Front Leg Room: 1,093 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Curb weight: 1,543 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,032 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Subaru Forester