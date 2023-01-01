$21,996+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM CVT - Low Mileage
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM CVT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$21,996
+ taxes & licensing
33,525KM
Used
VIN JTNKARJE4JJ558252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11577A
- Mileage 33,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $22656 - Our Price is just $21996!
A comfortable ride, good fuel economy, and a roomy cabin are just a few of this Toyota Corolla iMs many strong points. This 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2018 Toyota Corolla iM gives you the versatility and performance you need in one incredibly stylish package. Its aggressive body kit is loaded with attitude making for a ride that refuses to be ignored. The rear hatch opens to reveal a generous cargo area, meaning you wont have to sacrifice fun for practicality. Its time to have the drive of your life. Go places in this Toyota Corolla iM. This low mileage hatchback has just 33,525 kms. It's black sand pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla iM's trim level is CVT. Enjoy Toyota's famous quality and reliability in this 2018 Toyota Corolla iM at an incredible value. It comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and USB capability, 6 speaker audio, automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, lane departure alert, leather steering wheel, aluminum wheels, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane departure alert and lane departure warning as well as low tire pressure warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black dash trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,378 mm
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Overall height: 1,405 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg
Curb weight: 1,375 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 830 mm
Overall Length: 4,330 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,375 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense C
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 11.1 s
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$21,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Toyota Corolla