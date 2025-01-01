$19,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM CVT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $70.65 /Wk
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM CVT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $70.65 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$19,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,433KM
VIN JTNKARJE3JJ566522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Storm
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0043B
- Mileage 76,433 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning!
You have a lot of choices in compact cars, but this versatile, stylish Toyota Corolla iM can make you stand out like no other. This 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2018 Toyota Corolla iM gives you the versatility and performance you need in one incredibly stylish package. Its aggressive body kit is loaded with attitude making for a ride that refuses to be ignored. The rear hatch opens to reveal a generous cargo area, meaning you wont have to sacrifice fun for practicality. Its time to have the drive of your life. Go places in this Toyota Corolla iM. This low mileage sedan has just 76,433 kms. It's electric storm in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla iM's trim level is CVT. Enjoy Toyota's famous quality and reliability in this 2018 Toyota Corolla iM at an incredible value. It comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and USB capability, 6 speaker audio, automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, lane departure alert, leather steering wheel, aluminum wheels, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane departure alert and lane departure warning as well as low tire pressure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $70.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
You have a lot of choices in compact cars, but this versatile, stylish Toyota Corolla iM can make you stand out like no other. This 2018 Toyota Corolla iM is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2018 Toyota Corolla iM gives you the versatility and performance you need in one incredibly stylish package. Its aggressive body kit is loaded with attitude making for a ride that refuses to be ignored. The rear hatch opens to reveal a generous cargo area, meaning you wont have to sacrifice fun for practicality. Its time to have the drive of your life. Go places in this Toyota Corolla iM. This low mileage sedan has just 76,433 kms. It's electric storm in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla iM's trim level is CVT. Enjoy Toyota's famous quality and reliability in this 2018 Toyota Corolla iM at an incredible value. It comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and USB capability, 6 speaker audio, automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, lane departure alert, leather steering wheel, aluminum wheels, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane departure alert and lane departure warning as well as low tire pressure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $70.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Front Heated Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense C
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Collision Warning
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, 7" display screen, Aha audio system internet radio and POI sear...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Subaru WRX Sport - Sunroof - Low Mileage 7,281 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Acadia AT4 - Navigation - Premium Audio 34,665 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition - Heated Seats 160,939 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$19,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Toyota Corolla