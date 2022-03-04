Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

60,436 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8592848
  • Stock #: L1039
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC048091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry

The historic model that is the 2018 Toyota Corolla manages to put a smile on your face time and time again thanks to Toyota's strict quality standards. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is for sale today in Kanata.

Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 60,436 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla's trim level is SE. Upgrading from the previous model the 2018 Toyota Corolla SE retains manufacturer quality and reliability at the highest level. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo,USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, piano black interior accents, heated sport front seats, automatic air conditioning, rear view back up camera, 4.2 inch TFT informational display, SIRI eyes free, ECO indicator, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, windshield wiper de-icer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, LED reverse lights and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

