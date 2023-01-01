2018 Toyota Highlander

$38,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10370574

10370574 Stock #: 24-0003A

24-0003A VIN: 5TDDZRFH9JS813697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,090 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Tailgate Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.