2018 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD - Navigation
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
142,090KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10370574
- Stock #: 24-0003A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH9JS813697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41319 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $38980!
While the 2018 Toyota Highlander appears larger than it looks, it a very easy to drive and highly maneuverable SUV. This 2018 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 142,090 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. The top of the range 2018 All Wheel Drive Highlander Limited offers the most luxurious options and tech making the experience in this SUV all the more enjoyable. on to pof all the previous trim's options this Limited Highlander also includes a heated multitudinous steering wheel, 3 zone independent climate control, a 12 speaker JBL Synthesis audio system, heated middle captain seats, heated and ventilated front seats, dynamic back up camera, birds eye view monitor, LED ambient lighting, power tailgate with sunshade, front and rear clearance sonar and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
Payments from $607.36 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2