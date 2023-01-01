$26,976+ tax & licensing
$26,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
70,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10100655
- Stock #: P3270
- VIN: 2T3WFREV4JW437000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Currant Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27785 - Our Price is just $26976!
With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 70,295 kms. It's black currant metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD XLE. In addition to the LE trim, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD has added features like heated mirrors, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power sunroof with sunshade, heated leather steering wheel, upgraded heated power front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and a forward and rear pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,055 kg
Overall Length: 4,600 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,705 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
