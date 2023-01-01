2018 Toyota RAV4

$29,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 2 9 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,295 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Rear Leg Room: 944 mm Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L Overall Width: 1,845 mm Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm Overall Length: 4,600 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,610 kg Overall height: 1,705 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P

