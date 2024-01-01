Menu
Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

VIN JTMDJREV7JD220477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 47,576 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Hybrid Limited. The AWD Limited trim of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers the best of the best this vehicle can contain. Standard options include upgraded aluminum wheels, power tailgate, JBL Syntesis premium audio package with 11 speakers, 7 inch display with navigation, selective service internet access, Homelink garage door transmitter, premium leather seat upholstery, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, forward and rear pre-collision warning as well as all of the other features included in the lower trim levels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

