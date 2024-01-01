$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,576KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMDJREV7JD220477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,576 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 47,576 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Hybrid Limited. The AWD Limited trim of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers the best of the best this vehicle can contain. Standard options include upgraded aluminum wheels, power tailgate, JBL Syntesis premium audio package with 11 speakers, 7 inch display with navigation, selective service internet access, Homelink garage door transmitter, premium leather seat upholstery, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, forward and rear pre-collision warning as well as all of the other features included in the lower trim levels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 47,576 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Hybrid Limited. The AWD Limited trim of the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers the best of the best this vehicle can contain. Standard options include upgraded aluminum wheels, power tailgate, JBL Syntesis premium audio package with 11 speakers, 7 inch display with navigation, selective service internet access, Homelink garage door transmitter, premium leather seat upholstery, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, forward and rear pre-collision warning as well as all of the other features included in the lower trim levels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Heated Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Power Liftgate 107,825 KM $24,996 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf R 5-door Manual - Low Mileage 44,975 KM $35,996 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Toyota RAV4