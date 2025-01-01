$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
139,090KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN6JX031422
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2214A
- Mileage 139,090 KM
The Tacoma is a good mid-size pickup that is available in a variety of guises to suit virtually any pickup buyers needs, and all benefit from Toyotas reputation for quality and offer good value. -Car and Driver This 2018 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This 4X4 pickup has 139,090 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
