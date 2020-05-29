+ taxes & licensing
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start!
The Volkswagen Atlas not only competes well with its rivals in terms of value, it has the kind of passenger space North American families typically shop for in a family-hauling crossover, says Edmunds. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 67,776 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. The Highline trim brings you to a new level of comfort and technology. It comes with a Discover Media 8-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, navigation, and 2 SD card slots, a panoramic power sunroof, power folding, heated, exterior mirrors with memory, heated front and rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report. o~o
