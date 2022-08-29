$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
70,635KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176977
- Stock #: L3085
- VIN: 1V2MR2CA3JC597053
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Volkswagens all-new three-row crossover with room for up to seven is finally here - and its worth the wait. On the inside, two adults can sit in the third row with luggage stored behind them, says Car and Driver says of the Atlas. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 70,635 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. The Highline trim brings you to a new level of comfort and technology. It comes with a Discover Media 8-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, navigation, and 2 SD card slots, a panoramic power sunroof, power folding, heated, exterior mirrors with memory, heated front and rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheel Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
