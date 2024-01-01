$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
Coupe - Low Mileage
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
Coupe - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWJD7AT4JM716759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-2525A
- Mileage 68,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2018 Volkswagen BEETLE COUPE is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This low mileage coupe has just 68,000 kms. It's silk blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2018 Volkswagen BEETLE COUPE is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This low mileage coupe has just 68,000 kms. It's silk blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT 35,595 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury AWD - Leather Seats 37,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred - Heated Seats 21,753 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2018 Volkswagen Beetle