Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!



Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!



The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle has a five star safety rating added to that quirky styling and excellent performance. This 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is quickly becoming a luxury city compact with a lot of style and flair. In the latest beetle, options such as a rear view camera and smart phone integration have become a standard, furthermore adding to the value this historic compact holds. With an excellent safety rating and overall five star performance the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is definitely worth thinking about.This low mileage hatchback has just 29,698 kms. It's tornado red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Beetle's trim level is Trendline. This historically styled 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Trendline, offers more than the standard automatic gearbox. Other options include power door and trunk locks, 8 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.



