Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!



Compare at $27290 - Our Price is just $26495!



The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle has a five star safety rating added to that quirky styling and excellent performance. This 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is quickly becoming a luxury city compact with a lot of style and flair. In the latest beetle, options such as a rear view camera and smart phone integration have become a standard, furthermore adding to the value this historic compact holds. With an excellent safety rating and overall five star performance the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle is definitely worth thinking about.This hatchback has 38,000 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Beetle's trim level is Dune. This historically styled 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Dune, offers more than the standard automatic gearbox. This off road ready bug has a raised suspension, aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, mirror integrated turn signals, 8 speaker stereo with sub-woofer, 6.33 inch audio display with integrated navigation, semi leather seats, heated front sports seats, proximity keyless entry, dual zone front air conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, a back up camera, blind spot detection, and rear traffic collision alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing







Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation

Premium Sound Package

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.