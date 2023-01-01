Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

47,325 KM

Details Description Features

$28,976

+ tax & licensing
$28,976

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline 4-Door - Heated Seats

2018 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf Comfortline 4-Door - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$28,976

+ taxes & licensing

47,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10100667
  • Stock #: 11323A
  • VIN: WVWPR7AU9JW912607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue
  • Interior Colour E-Gray / Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $29845 - Our Price is just $28976!

Quiet, comfortable and refined. If no one pointed it out, this golf is easily misrepresented as the normal gasoline powered version thanks to the attention to detail and quality materials. This 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With close to 200 kilometers of range, this e-Golf is built to closely resemble the gasoline model, in every shape and form. Volkswagen have used the same high quality materials, same safety specs and the same well known golf styling with the addition of a 134 horsepower electric with mountains of torque. This e-Golf retains the comfort and excellent on road behavior as the other models in the range. Passenger space and comfort are in no way hindered despite the battery packs, giving this e-Golf a seemingly normal car feeling.This low mileage hatchback has just 47,325 kms. It's atlantic blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our e-Golf's trim level is Comfortline 4-Door. Less is always more and VW have kept it simple by introducing a single trim level for their e-Golf, fitted with numerous features. It's incredible options include a powerful lithium ion battery with just under 200 kilometers of range, aluminum aerodynamic alloy wheels, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlights, 8 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Apple and Android connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB and SD ports, heated front comfort seats, proximity keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, remote charge door release, refrigerated glove-box, power door locks with auto-lock and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

